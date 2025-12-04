Macron tells Xi China, France must overcome 'differences'

French president Emmanuel Macron told Xi Jinping that France and China must overcome their "differences", as the two leaders met in Beijing on Thursday.

"Sometimes there are differences, but it is our responsibility to overcome them for the greater good," Macron told Xi during the meeting.

The Chinese leader echoed Macron, calling for "more stable" ties with France during their talks at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi said China was willing to work with France "to exclude any interference" and "make the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France more stable".

Macron and his wife Brigitte were given a grand welcome by Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold weather.