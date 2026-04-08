International

UN 'strongly condemns' Israeli strikes in Lebanon

AFP
United Nations, United States
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026.AFP

The United Nations "strongly condemns" Israel's latest wave of strikes across neighboring Lebanon, a spokesperson said Wednesday, lamenting the loss of civilian lives.

"The United Nations strongly condemns the strikes by Israel across Lebanon that resulted in significant civilian casualties," said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We continue to call on all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels, cease hostilities" and use the new US-Iran ceasefire as an opportunity to prevent further loss of life, he added.

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