Pioneering CNN founder Ted Turner dead at 87

Ted Turner, the flamboyant US entrepreneur who transformed television news with the creation of CNN in 1980 before venturing into philanthropy, has died at the age of 87.

The mustached southerner, champion yachtsman and conservationist, whose empire also included sports clubs, had been suffering from the degenerative disease Lewy Body Dementia.

Cable News Network upended established broadcasting with its dedication to around-the-clock breaking news and shot to global recognition with its coverage of the Gulf War in 1990-91.

The 24-hour network was the first in the United States to run non-stop news and quickly built a worldwide footprint.