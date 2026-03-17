Migrant workers bear brunt of Iran attacks in Gulf

Bangladeshi migrant Ahmad Ali, 55, was doing his regular round delivering drinking water to residents in the United Arab Emirates when Iran launched its first retaliatory attacks against Gulf countries.

Debris from a missile strike tore through his delivery van, killing him instantly and ending his three decades spent in the Emirates.

"My dad told my cousin he would be back soon," Ali's son Abdul Hoque said from Barlekha in eastern Bangladesh. "But those were his last words. He died instantly when his van was hit."

Since 28 February, Tehran has launched wave after wave of missile and drone attacks against the Gulf states in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on Iran.