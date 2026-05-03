Trump says US not likely to accept new Iran peace proposal

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was going to review a new Iranian peace proposal but cast doubt over its prospects, as a senior military officer in Tehran indicated renewed fighting was "likely."

The dour outlook came after Iran''s Tasnim and Fars news agencies said Tehran had submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. Details included ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim said.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can''t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a brief interview with reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he declined to specify what could trigger new military action against the Islamic republic.

"If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we''ll see," he said. "But it''s a possibility that could happen, certainly."

The war, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has been on hold since 8 April, with one failed round of peace talks having taken place in Pakistan.