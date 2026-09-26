Trump, Xi end summit with tea, tour of US archives - and little sign of progress

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping drank tea at the White House and visited the National Archives on Friday, ending a three-day summit that showcased personal diplomacy rather than big public breakthroughs on a host of contentious issues.

Trump said "our farmers are going to be happy" as a result of the talks but did not provide details.

"America is very happy about this visit, and I'm sure China is very happy also," he said.

Xi said the US-China relationship had developed into a constructive one of "strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity."

The summit between the world's two largest economies featured military flyovers, ceremonial tours and a state dinner, but left unresolved major differences over trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and China's ties to Iran. Details of the limited trade agreements reached during the visit will be released on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.