Blinken visits Israel to stress US support for war on Hamas

Israel and Hamas traded more heavy fire Thursday in the Gaza war that has killed thousands as US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited to stress strong solidarity but also urge restraint to protect Palestinian civilians.

Israel's army has hammered Hamas with thousands of strikes ahead of what is widely expected to be a ground invasion of the crowded territory, after Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.

More than 1,200 Palestinians have died in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings in the six days since Hamas launched their unprecedented attack, the bloodiest in Israeli history.

"Every Hamas member is a dead man," prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the traumatised nation after forming a wartime government Wednesday, likening Hamas to the Islamic State group and vowing to "crush them and destroy them".