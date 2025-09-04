Ronaldo unveils Saudi’s unreal calendar of events

Featuring football superstar and Saudi’s most famous foreign resident, CR7, the film takes viewers on a journey through Saudi’s cornerstone events. An awed CR7 sits in the stands – comparing the different sports to his own. Hushed monochromes give way to vibrant colour as we see more of what enticed CR7 to stay in Saudi. From the adrenaline coursing through the crowd, we hear its roar – feeling the highs and lows of a shared experience. The emotion is palpable, and brings audiences into the thick of the action. This is Saudi – engaged, excited, and eager to take its place on the world stage.

The campaign highlights Saudi’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages making it ever easier to visit. As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, Saudi is bringing sport home. Its regular calendar includes largescale international events such as the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, Tennis, Saudi Pro League (RSL) - cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.