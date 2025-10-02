International

Erdogan accuses Israel of &#39;brutality&#39; against Gaza flotilla

Ankara, Turkey
This handout picture released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila (R), along with other activists, after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza on 1 October, 2025, as stated by the ministryAFP

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Israel of "brutality" in boarding an aid flotilla that said it was sailing to help Palestinians suffering under the offensive in Gaza.

"This attack by the Israeli government against civilians sailing in international waters has once again shown the madness of its genocidal leaders trying hide their crimes against humanity in Gaza" and reveals "once again Israel's brutality", Erdogan said in a speech to his AKP party.

Israel's foreign ministry branded the flotilla's advance a "provocation" that would breach the country's naval blockade of the territory.

