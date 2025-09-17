Britain rolls out royal red carpet for Trump’s state visit

Britain will roll out a supersized royal welcome for Donald Trump’s unprecedented second state visit on Wednesday, with the king to greet the US president who has compared himself to a monarch.

From a carriage ride with King Charles III to a flypast and a lavish state dinner in the nearly 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle, Britain is going to unprecedented levels to dazzle and flatter the mercurial Trump.

A huge security operation will keep the 79-year-old Republican far away from protests and the British public—among whom polls show Trump remains unpopular—with the extraordinary show of pomp and pageantry unfolding entirely behind closed doors.