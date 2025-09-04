Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response

US President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday at fresh Russia sanctions if it fails to end its Ukraine war, saying "you'll see things happen" if he's dissatisfied with President Vladimir Putin's response.

Trump will also speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, a White House official told AFP, after the Zelensky and European leaders said earlier that they expected a call.

"I have no message to President Putin, he knows where I stand, and he'll make a decision one way or the other," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"Whatever his decision is, we'll either be happy about it or unhappy. And if we're unhappy about it, you'll see things happen."

Trump's comments came as Putin -- who attended a huge military parade in Beijing with Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong Un of North Korea -- vowed to carry on fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached.

The US president's diplomatic efforts to secure a peace deal appear to have stalled.