Explosions heard in Doha as Gulf nations report new attacks

Several explosions were heard on Monday in the Qatari capital Doha, AFP journalists said, as Gulf nations reported new attacks with Iran pressing its retaliatory strikes across the region.

Doha has been targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles since Iran launched a sprawling retaliation campaign across the Gulf in the wake of US and Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic.

Qatar’s defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had intercepted a missile attack.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said the kingdom intercepted and destroyed two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field in the southeast of the country.

Kuwait’s defence ministry said the country’s air defences were working to intercept a missile and drone attack on Monday.