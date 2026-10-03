Students and police clash as France struggles to quell school protests

Riot police clashed with high school students across France on Friday and unions called for teachers to strike as President Emmanuel Macron's government battled to contain increasingly violent protests over classroom conditions and funding.

Tear gas clouded the streets in the eastern city of Strasbourg, fireworks were aimed at police lines in Marseille in the south and rubbish bins set ablaze in Rennes in the west.

In La Ciotat, near Marseille, a youth sprayed petrol at a teacher, said a spokesperson for that region's educational authority. In a social media clip broadcast by BFM TV, a man is seen clutching his face after a hooded person wearing a facemask sprays a liquid from a bottle at him. Reuters was not able to verify the circumstances.