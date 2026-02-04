Deadly snowfall claims 35 lives in northern Japan
Heavy snowfall across northern Japan over the past two weeks has claimed at least 35 lives nationwide, according to government officials, as weather authorities warned that more snow is expected in the coming days.
Many of the deaths were linked to snow-related accidents, including sudden heart attacks, falls from rooftops and slips while clearing snow.
So far, 15 prefectures have been affected, with snow levels in the hardest-hit areas reaching as high as two meters (about 6.5 feet).
Niigata Prefecture reported the highest number of fatalities, with 12 deaths. Among them was a man in his 50s who was found collapsed on the roof of his home in Uonuma city on 21, January.
In another incident, a man in his 70s in Nagaoka city was discovered unconscious outside his house and later died in hospital. Local officials believe he fell while removing snow from his roof.
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara cautioned that risks may increase even as temperatures begin to rise. Melting snow could trigger landslides and create slippery conditions, he said.
Urging people to take extra care, Kihara advised wearing helmets and using safety ropes when clearing snow.
Special task forces have been deployed in Niigata and nearby areas since the heavy snowfall began on 20 January. Elsewhere, seven snow-related deaths were reported in Akita Prefecture and five in Yamagata Prefecture.
Across the country, 393 people have been injured, including 126 seriously. Niigata alone accounted for 42 serious injuries.
Authorities also reported damage to 14 homes, with most cases recorded in Niigata and Aomori prefectures.
While the exact cause of the unusually heavy snowfall remains unclear, such accidents are not rare during Japan’s winter months.
Last year, 68 snow-related deaths were recorded over a six-month winter period, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
Weather officials have forecast more heavy snow for the coming weekend and are urging residents to stay alert and prioritize safety.