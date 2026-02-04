Deadly snowfall claims 35 lives in northern Japan

Heavy snowfall across northern Japan over the past two weeks has claimed at least 35 lives nationwide, according to government officials, as weather authorities warned that more snow is expected in the coming days.

Many of the deaths were linked to snow-related accidents, including sudden heart attacks, falls from rooftops and slips while clearing snow.

So far, 15 prefectures have been affected, with snow levels in the hardest-hit areas reaching as high as two meters (about 6.5 feet).