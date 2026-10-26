Canada-EU summit seeks deepened alliance as US ties fray

Punished by US tariffs, Canada is seeking new economic opportunities overseas to reduce its dependence on the United States.

Carney says the EU is a logical partner, quipping that his country is "the most European of non-European countries."

For Timothy Snyder, the chair in modern European history at Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs, Carney's outreach to Europe in response to US hostility is tactically sound.

"If you can be arbitrarily, at any moment, cut off from the American market, then it makes sense to have as much in your back pocket as you can," he told AFP.

"You look for something else, and that something else is Europe," Snyder said, adding that if the US trade war ultimately subsides, Canada will be in a stronger, more diversified position.

The EU, repeatedly ridiculed by Trump and his top domestic allies, is also looking for reliable partnerships in a world dominated by China and the United States.

The bloc has let Canada into its defense procurement alliance and invited Carney and Canadian officials to attend key EU meetings.