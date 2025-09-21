Trump issues vague threat to Afghanistan over Bagram air base

The vague threat came just days after he raised the idea of the United States retaking control of the base while on a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Bagram, the largest air base in Afghanistan, was a linchpin of the US-led war effort against the Taliban, whose government Washington toppled following the 11 September 2001 attacks on the United States.

A massive, sprawling facility, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others have repeatedly raised allegations of systematic human rights abuses by US forces at Bagram, especially pertaining to detainees in Washington’s murky “War on Terror.”

Trump has often lamented the loss of access to Bagram, noting its proximity to China, but Thursday was the first time he has made public that he was working on the matter.