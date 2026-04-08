European, Canadian leaders urge 'swift and lasting end' to Iran war

The leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Britain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and the European union welcomed Wednesday the US-Iran ceasefire and urged a "swift and lasting end" to the war.

"The goal must now be to negotiate a swift and lasting end to the war within the coming days. This can only be achieved through diplomatic means," read a joint statement.

The leaders said they encouraged "quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement" to protect civilians, ensure regional security and avert a global energy crisis.

"We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon," they said.