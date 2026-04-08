European, Canadian leaders urge 'swift and lasting end' to Iran war
The leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Britain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and the European union welcomed Wednesday the US-Iran ceasefire and urged a "swift and lasting end" to the war.
"The goal must now be to negotiate a swift and lasting end to the war within the coming days. This can only be achieved through diplomatic means," read a joint statement.
The leaders said they encouraged "quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement" to protect civilians, ensure regional security and avert a global energy crisis.
"We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon," they said.
Israel has said Lebanon was not included in the US-Iran truce.
The two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran began early Wednesday, but talks between the parties are expected in Pakistan on Friday.
The statement was published in the names of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa.