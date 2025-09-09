Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel's military said it conducted air strikes targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital on Tuesday, as Doha condemned the attack -- the first of its kind on Qatari territory.

Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted the homes of several members of Hamas's political bureau residing in the Gulf country, , where the militant group's senior leadership is based.

The strikes were carried out jointly by the military and the Shin Bet security agency, the two bodies said in a statement.

Neither Israeli officials nor domestic media have confirmed whether the strikes hit their intended targets. Hamas has also not commented on the fate of its leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes in response to a Monday shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people and was later claimed by Hamas.