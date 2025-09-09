Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar
Israel's military said it conducted air strikes targeting senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital on Tuesday, as Doha condemned the attack -- the first of its kind on Qatari territory.
Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted the homes of several members of Hamas's political bureau residing in the Gulf country, , where the militant group's senior leadership is based.
The strikes were carried out jointly by the military and the Shin Bet security agency, the two bodies said in a statement.
Neither Israeli officials nor domestic media have confirmed whether the strikes hit their intended targets. Hamas has also not commented on the fate of its leaders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes in response to a Monday shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people and was later claimed by Hamas.
"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders," said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.
"Today at noon (0900 GMT), in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night."
A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP the group's negotiators had been "targeted", though it was not immediately clear whether the attack had caused any casualties.
Among the key Hamas leaders based in Qatar are lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya and political bureau chief Khaled Meshaal.
A White House official told AFP that Israel had notified the United States in advance about the strikes in Qatar, a key US ally that is home to a large US military base.
A video journalist working with AFP in Doha saw a plume of smoke rising from behind a low-rise building.
"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 (2023) massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement.
"The name of the operation in Doha is Summit of Fire. These were air strikes," an Israeli military official told AFP.
'Flagrant violation'
Qatar condemned the attack, saying it had targeted residential buildings housing Hamas political bureau members.
"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.
Tuesday's strikes -- Israel's first attack on the Western-backed Gulf state -- come less than two weeks after Israel's armed forces chief vowed to target the group's leaders based abroad.
"Most of Hamas's leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said on 31 August.
Along with the United States and Egypt, Qatar has led multiple attempts to end the Israel-Hamas war, which was sparked by the Palestinian militant group's 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.
Despite sealing two temporary truces, the successive rounds of talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.
"May all your enemies perish, Israel," Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar wrote on X.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders was a "wholly independent" operation.
"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation," a statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that: "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it and Israel takes full responsibility."
'Sledgehammer' to diplomacy
The strikes have drawn condemnation, including from UN chief Antonio Guterres, who condemned Israel's "flagrant violation" of Qatari sovereignty.
Iran, a key backer of Hamas, condemned the attack as a "gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack on Palestinian negotiators".
Western allies Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack, among others.
The attack came as Israel stepped up a deadly assault on Gaza City, the Palestinian territory's largest urban centre.
It marks a sharp escalation on the territory of a state that has been a driving force in ceasefire efforts, with analysts warning that it has derailed any potential for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.
"Israel knows exactly what it just did. It just killed the negotiations and any chance of getting its hostages back," said Muhammad Shehada, a political analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"The office in Doha was central to mediation and de-escalation efforts with Hamas... So basically Netanyahu just took a sledgehammer to this, those decades of diplomacy," he added.