Russia bans entry to British PM Johnson

"The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO," the ministry said.
Russia's entry blacklist includes UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, foreign secretary Liz Truss, defence secretary Ben Wallace, former prime minister Theresa May and the first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
Britain has been part of an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and economic sanctions, since president Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on 24 February.