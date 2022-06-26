Russians 'fully occupy' Severodonetsk, shift focus to Lysychansk

Russia's army has "fully occupied" the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fighting, its mayor said, as Russian president Vladimir Putin pledged to send nuclear-capable missiles to Belarus within months.

As the war enters its fifth month, the capture of Severodonetsk marks an important strategic win for Moscow, which is seeking to gain full control over the east of the country after failing in its early objectives.

The industrial hub was the scene of weeks of running battles before the Ukrainian army began withdrawing its outgunned forces to better defend the neighbouring city of Lysychansk.

"The city has been fully occupied by the Russians," Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said Saturday.

A few hours earlier, pro-Moscow separatists said Russian troops and their allies had entered Lysychansk, which faces Severodonetsk on high ground across the Donets river. Its capture would give Russia control of the entire Lugansk region of the Donbas.