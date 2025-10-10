Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, a day after a Gaza deal likely reached too late for US President Donald Trump to have any chance to win the award he desperately wants.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the recipient of the Peace Prize, the most highly anticipated of the prestigious Nobels, at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) in the capital Oslo.

The announcement is due just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal that could help end the over two-year war in Gaza.