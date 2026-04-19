Iran 'victorious' in war with US, speaker says

Iran had been "victorious in the field" during weeks of war and had only agreed to a temporary truce with the United States because its demands had been met, the Iranian parliamentary speaker said on Saturday.

The two-week ceasefire is set to end Wednesday unless it is renewed, with a permanent deal that mediators including Pakistan are pushing to get over the line still not finalised and progress on key sticking points uncertain.

"We were victorious in the field," Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a national televised address, adding the United States had not achieved its goals and Iran controlled the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime transit route.