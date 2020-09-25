SAARC foreign ministers for joint efforts to overcome COVID-19 impacts

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar called upon SAARC member states to collectively resolve to defeat the scourge of terrorism, including the forces that nurture, support and encourage an environment of terror and conflict.



He said these impede the objective of SAARC to realise its full potential for collective collaboration and prosperity across South Asia.



Jaishankar reiterated India's steadfast commitment to SAARC in building a connected, integrated, secure and prosperous South Asia, according to the Indian ministry of external affairs.



He highlighted a slew of measures taken by India in the follow-up to the SAARC leaders videoconference, including virtually convening health professionals and trade officials meetings, creating a 'COVID-19 Information Exchange Platform (COINEX), foreign currency swap support and activation of SAARC Food Bank mechanism.



Jaishankar informed that under India's contribution to SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund, supply of essential drugs, medical consumables, COVID protection and testing kits, and other equipment, amounting US$ 2.3 million, were made available to countries in the SAARC region.



