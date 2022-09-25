Global Covid cases top 620 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Saturday fell to 4,912, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 4,912 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,563,337 in the country.
The country also logged 38 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,487 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported four more Covid-linked deaths with 350 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,351 while the total caseload to 2,021,118, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 13.12 per cent from Friday’s 15.38 per as 2,668 samples were tested.
The mortality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.10 per cent respectively.