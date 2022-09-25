International

Global Covid cases top 620 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020IANS

The overall number of global Covid cases has crossed 620 million, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 620,000,208 while the death toll reached 6,539,841 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 97,895,860 cases so far and 1,081,708 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Saturday fell to 4,912, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 4,912 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,563,337 in the country.

The country also logged 38 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,487 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported four more Covid-linked deaths with 350 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,351 while the total caseload to 2,021,118, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 13.12 per cent from Friday’s 15.38 per as 2,668 samples were tested.

The mortality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.10 per cent respectively.

