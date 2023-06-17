Trip to China aims at avoiding miscalculations: Blinken

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Friday that his coming visit to China aims to open up better communications "by addressing misperceptions and avoiding miscalculations."

"Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict," Blinken said.

"That is what the world expects of both the United States and China."

Blinken will hold talks Sunday and Monday in Beijing on the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years.

The trip was rescheduled after the United States cancelled a planned Beijing visit by Blinken in February after Washington said it detected -- and later shot down -- a Chinese spy balloon.

The first goal of the trip to China, Blinken said in a press conference, is "to establish open and empowered communications, so that our two countries responsibly manage our relationship."