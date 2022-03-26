Seven Russian generals killed in Ukraine named: Western official

Western officials on Friday named seven Russian generals they said had so far been killed, and another who had been sacked, during the war in Ukraine.

The latest to die, lieutenant general Yakov Rezanstev, was a commander of Russia's 49th Combined Arms Army in its southern military district, an official disclosed.

Meanwhile, Russian Army commander general Vlaislav Yershov, of the 6th Combined Arms Army, was identified as the general sacked earlier this week by the Kremlin.