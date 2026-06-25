EU hosts Taliban officials in Brussels for first time

An Afghan Taliban delegation met EU officials in Brussels on Tuesday for the first time, an event rights groups denounced as legitimising the Islamists but the EU has defended as a step towards making it easier to repatriate failed asylum seekers.

The EU and its member countries have not recognised the Taliban government since the militant group returned to power five years ago after 20 years of war against a government backed by a US-led NATO force.

But Brussels has defended its decision to hold limited talks with Afghanistan’s “de facto authorities” as necessary to deport failed asylum seekers who commit crimes or are deemed dangerous.