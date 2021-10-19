Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus.

The latest easing expanded a programme that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei last month, and is now open to passengers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Singapore Airlines said flights from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles and New York were scheduled to arrive Tuesday under the programme.

“We have seen very strong demand for our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights,” the national airline told AFP.

“This is across all cabin classes, as well as various travel segments including leisure, families, and business travel.”