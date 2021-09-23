Snubbed Australia to be ‘patient’ in fixing France ties

Australia’s leader said he is being given the cold shoulder by French president Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be “patient” in repairing frayed relations.

Speaking in Washington late Wednesday, prime minister Scott Morrison said he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had “not yet” happened.

“But we’ll be patient. We understand their disappointment,” Morrison said.

It is a week since Australia without warning tore up a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66bn) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.