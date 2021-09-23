Snubbed Australia to be ‘patient’ in fixing France ties

Australia simultaneously announced plans to acquire at least eight US or British nuclear-powered vessels after months of secret talks, sparking fury in Paris.
France in retaliation cancelled a cocktail party to mark US-French ties, recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra and accused both countries of backstabbing and lies.
While US president Joe Biden and Macron have moved to patch up their differences in a 30-minute phone call, which the White House described on Wednesday as “friendly”, there has been no such effort made with Morrison.
France plans to return its ambassador to Washington next week, but there is no announcement yet on the return of the French ambassador to Canberra.
“Australia decided not to proceed with a very significant defence contract. And understandably, we know that France is disappointed about that,” Morrison said.
“I think those issues will take further time to work through than the ones that were being dealt with between the United States and France.”