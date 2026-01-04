Myanmar junta frees hundreds of prisoners in annual amnesty

Family members outside the prison held up signs with the names of their jailed loved ones, unsure if they would be among those freed.

One man said he was hoping to see his father, who was jailed for “doing politics”.

“His sentence is about to end. I hope he will be released as soon as possible,” said the man, who declined to be named due to security concerns.

In total, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing pardoned 6,134 imprisoned Myanmar nationals, the National Defence and Security Council said, adding 52 foreign prisoners would also be released and deported.

The yearly prisoner amnesty that the junta said was “on humanitarian and compassionate grounds” was announced as the country marks 78 years of independence from British colonial rule.

Several freed men and women embraced relatives in tears outside Insein, which is notorious for alleged brutal rights abuses.

Some who spoke to AFP said they had been arrested for drugs, theft and other non-political crimes.