Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: US backs Pakistan's right to defend itself, China calls for ceasefire
The United States said Friday it supported Pakistan after it bombed neighbouring Afghanistan and declared war against its Taliban government following clashes, while China called for a ceasefire as that violent clashes had left Beijing "deeply concerned", AFP reports.
"We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks," Allison Hooker, the under secretary of state for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with a Pakistani counterpart.
She said she expressed to Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Pakistan's senior-most career diplomat, US "condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban."
Hooker's brief statement did not call for an end to the fighting. Britain earlier called for "de-escalation," China called for a ceasefire and Iran offered to mediate.
Pakistan bombarded Afghanistan's major cities in its most significant attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 with the US withdrawal.
The Afghanistan war has soured the US relationship with Pakistan, with former president Joe Biden wanting little to do with Islamabad due to past support for the Taliban as the United States propped up a pro-Western government.
President Donald Trump has shifted course and forged close ties with Pakistan, which has gone out of its way to praise him for his mediation during a conflict with India last year and said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump, asked about the strikes on Afghanistan earlier Friday, hailed Pakistan's powerful military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
"You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot," Trump told reporters.
"I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well."
AFP adds: China called on Friday for a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, adding it was talking to both sides to try to end violent clashes that had left Beijing "deeply concerned".
Pakistan is one of China's closest partners in the region, but Beijing also calls itself a "friendly neighbour" of Afghanistan.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China was "deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict", after Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday.
China "calls on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint... achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid further bloodshed", she told a regular press briefing.
"China has consistently mediated the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan through its own channels and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions."
The ministry and China's embassies in Pakistan and Afghanistan were "working with relevant parties in both countries on this matter", she said.
Pakistan's latest operation came after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops on Thursday night over earlier air strikes by Islamabad.
Islamabad's defence minister has declared the neighbours at "open war".
China has poured tens of billions of dollars into Pakistan to fund massive transport, energy and infrastructure projects -- part of Beijing's transnational Belt and Road scheme.
Islamabad used Chinese-made military hardware, including jets, against India during a short conflict last May.
But analysts say Beijing has also become a crucial partner of the Taliban authorities since they swept back to power in 2021 after ousting the foreign-backed government.
China has requested both countries ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, projects and institutions, Mao said Friday.
She said Beijing was closely monitoring the situation and would provide assistance to any of its citizens in need.