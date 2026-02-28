Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: US backs Pakistan's right to defend itself, China calls for ceasefire

The United States said Friday it supported Pakistan after it bombed neighbouring Afghanistan and declared war against its Taliban government following clashes, while China called for a ceasefire as that violent clashes had left Beijing "deeply concerned", AFP reports.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks," Allison Hooker, the under secretary of state for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with a Pakistani counterpart.

She said she expressed to Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Pakistan's senior-most career diplomat, US "condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban."