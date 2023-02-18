Three Islamists, two others killed in Karachi police station attack

Islamists stormed a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, killing two people in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions before they themselves were killed, officials said.

Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, a government spokesman said. Police commandoes and a bomb disposal squad entered the building and a security sweep was under way.

Two people had been killed and 11 wounded in the militants' attack, a government spokesman said.