Pakistan providing airspace for US drones: Afghan minister

"We demand that Pakistan should not allow its airspace to be used against us."

There was no immediate response to Mujahid's comments from the Pakistani military, but it has previously denied allowing the country's airspace to be used, most recently over the Zawahiri case.

Deploying these drones into Afghanistan is "still a clear invasion of Afghanistan and its airspace by the Americans", Mujahid said.

"They are doing this shamelessly. We condemn this illegal act and demand that the Americans put an end to it."