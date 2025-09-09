Anti-corruption protesters in Nepal defy curfew, govt lifts social media ban

Anti-corruption demonstrators in Nepal defied an indefinite curfew on Tuesday, holding demonstrations and shouting slogans against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, a day after 19 people died in violent protests triggered by a social media ban.

Oli's government lifted the social media ban after protests turned violent, killing 19 and injuring more than a 100 after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to storm parliament on Monday.

But anger against the government showed no signs of abating on Tuesday, as protesters gathered in front of parliament and other places in the capital Kathmandu, in defiance of an indefinite curfew imposed by authorities.