Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

A Pakistan court on Friday convicted former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a landmark graft case, sentencing Khan to 14 years in prison.

Khan has been held in custody since August 2023 charged with around 200 cases but his party claim the latest conviction was being used to pressure him into stepping back from politics.

"I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief," Khan told reporters inside the court room after his conviction.