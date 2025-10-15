South Asia

Afghan Taliban govt orders army to respect Pakistan ceasefire: official

AFP
Kabul, Afghanistan
Smoke rises up from the site of explosions in Kabul on October 15, 2025, amid heavy border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Taliban government in Afghanistan ordered the army to respect a 48-hour ceasefire that was announced in Pakistan and came into effect on the evening of October 15 after a series of blasts and deadly border clashes.AFP

The Taliban government in Afghanistan ordered the army to respect a 48-hour ceasefire that was announced in Pakistan and came into effect on Wednesday evening after a series of blasts and deadly border clashes.

"A ceasefire was established between the two countries after 5:30pm (1300 GMT) this evening. The Islamic Emirate also orders all its forces to respect this ceasefire," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media platform X.

