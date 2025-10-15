Afghan Taliban govt orders army to respect Pakistan ceasefire: official

The Taliban government in Afghanistan ordered the army to respect a 48-hour ceasefire that was announced in Pakistan and came into effect on Wednesday evening after a series of blasts and deadly border clashes.

"A ceasefire was established between the two countries after 5:30pm (1300 GMT) this evening. The Islamic Emirate also orders all its forces to respect this ceasefire," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media platform X.