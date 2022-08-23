Pakistan court to weigh contempt action against former PM Khan

A court in Pakistan will consider taking action on Tuesday against former prime minister Imran Khan on grounds of contempt, following a weekend speech in which he threatened police officers and a judicial magistrate, officials said.

The issue could be a threat for Khan, who has been campaigning for new elections since being forced to step down this year, since a conviction would disqualify him from standing for election, legal experts said.

“It is a criminal conviction,” a retired judge, Shaiq Usmani, told television channel Geo News, adding that Khan could face six months in jail if convicted. “Due to it, he cannot contest any election for five years.”