Pakistan imposes emergency rule in northern province after protests

Pakistan placed a northern province under emergency rule on Sunday, the president's office said, following anti-government demonstrations by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and militant violence in the northwest.

Thousands of Khan's supporters have been marching in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to demand his release and airing anti-government criticism fuelled by harsh economic conditions.

The emergency move, invoked under two articles of Pakistan''s constitution dealing with security, grants the federal government sweeping administrative powers over the province.

President Asif Ali Zardari signed the order after recommendations "regarding the law and order situation, and the failure of negotiations with government delegations", his office said.