Supporters of Pakistan’s Imran Khan call off protest, local media says

A PTI spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thousands of protesters had gathered in the centre of Islamabad on Tuesday after a convoy, led by Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city’s highly fortified red zone.

Geo News and broadcaster ARY both reported that a massive raid was launched by security forces in a pitch-dark central Islamabad, where lights had been turned off and a barrage of teargas was fired. The protest gathering was almost completely dispersed, they reported.

On Wednesday morning, city workers were cleaning up debris and clearing some of the shipping containers that had blocked roads around the capital.