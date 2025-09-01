Deadly quakes rattle eastern Afghanistan

At least 10 people were killed by a strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake and multiple aftershocks in eastern Afghanistan, provincial Nangarhar government officials said on Monday.

"In Dara-i-Nur district, the death toll has reached nine, and the number of injured has reached 20," a Nangarhar government statement said.

The head of the Nangarhar provincial hospital, Fahimullah Dilawar, later said another person had died, bringing the confirmed toll to ten.

Two children were killed when the roof of their home caved in during the shaking, according to initial reports from provincial authorities.