Timeline: Nepal air crashes since 2010

An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, officials said, the latest aviation disaster to hit the Himalayan nation.

Nepal's air transport sector has been plagued by accidents due to poor maintenance, insufficient training and lax standards.

The country also has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, with approaches flanked by towering mountains that challenge even accomplished pilots.

Here is a timeline of major air disasters to hit the country since 2010: