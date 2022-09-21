Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children’s agency, an attack the country’s junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which stated at least 13 people died, including the 11 students.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group.