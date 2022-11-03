Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in foot at political rally

"This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," Hasan said, adding that one alleged attacker had been shot dead and a second taken into police custody.

Khan has been leading a march since last Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after he was ousted from office this spring.

Each day during his so-called "long march" 70 year-old Khan has mounted a shipping container towed by a lorry, making speeches from the open top to crowds of thousands in cities and towns along the way.