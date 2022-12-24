'Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in France after release

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, arrived in France on Saturday after almost 20 years in prison in Nepal.

Nepal's top court ruled on Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days.

On Friday, he was released and put on a flight at Kathmandu airport to take him to Paris via Doha. While on the flight to Doha, he insisted to an AFP journalist that he was "innocent".

Sobhraj's life was chronicled in the series "The Serpent", co-produced by Netflix and the BBC, detailing how he terrorised the continent with a string of murders that targeted tourists.