Clashes erupt in tense Afghanistan-Pakistan border area
Clashes erupted late Friday in a tense border region between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with each side accusing the other of launching "unprovoked" attacks.
The cross-border violence comes amid heightened tensions between the South Asian neighbours, marked by deadly clashes in recent weeks despite an October truce.
"Unfortunately, tonight, the Pakistani side started attacking Afghanistan in Kandahar, Spin Boldak district, and the forces of the Islamic Emirate were forced to respond," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X late Friday, without providing details.
Pakistan said early Saturday it was Afghanistan that launched the hostilities.
"A short while ago, the Afghan Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing" along the border, Mosharraf Zaidi, a spokesman for Pakistan's prime minister, said on X.
No casualties were immediately reported.
An AFP correspondent in Chaman, on the Pakistani side of the border, heard artillery fire and explosions.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have been locked in an increasingly bitter dispute since the Taliban authorities retook control in Kabul in 2021.
Security issues are at the heart of the controversy, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), that launch attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban government denies these allegations.
Clashes in October saw more than 70 people killed and hundreds wounded.
That fighting ended with a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey, but several rounds of talks in Doha and Istanbul have failed to produce a lasting deal.
Kabul last month accused its neighbour of air strikes in a border area that killed 10 people, nine of them children. Islamabad denied the claim.