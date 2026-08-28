India recovers 7 bodies swept downstream after Nepal floods

Indian authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of devastating floods, officials said Friday, underscoring the scale of the deadly disaster.

The bodies were found floating in rivers in the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh state, which borders Nepal’s southern flood-hit Chitwan region.

“Four unidentified bodies were recovered in the district on Thursday,” Maharajganj district magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal told AFP.