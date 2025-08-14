Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

Pakistan will establish a new military force to supervise its missile capabilities, the prime minister has said, after its worst conflict in decades with South Asian arch-rival India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of the Rocket Force Command while addressing an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad attended by senior military officials late on Wednesday.

"It will be equipped with modern technology and capable of striking the enemy from all directions," Sharif said at the ceremony, during which the deadly clash with India in May dominated official speeches and displays.