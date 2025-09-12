Nepal ex-chief justice Karki becomes next PM after protests

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in Friday to lead the transition as the country's next prime minister after deadly anti-corruption protests ousted the government.

The 73-year-old Karki, Nepal's first woman chief justice, was sworn into office by President Ram Chandra Paudel, after the previous prime minister quit Tuesday as parliament was set ablaze.

"Congratulations! We wish you success, wish the country success," Paudel said to Karki after the small ceremony in the presidential palace, attended by diplomats and some former leaders.

The Himalayan nation of 30 million people was plunged into chaos this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young anti-corruption protesters.