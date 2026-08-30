Nepal warns rescue teams of rising flood waters
Nepal warned Sunday of rising flood waters and urged rescue teams to exercise caution, as efforts to retrieve victims from areas devastated by a deadly torrent of icy debris and water entered a fifth day.
“We have received information that the flood flow in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa has increased further,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)said in a warning issued at 7:20 am (0135 GMT).
“Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations, those in riverside areas, and everyone else in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan are requested to exercise caution.”
The US Geological Survey said the disaster on Wednesday morning on the China-Nepal border was caused by a glacial collapse, sending a wall of water and debris downstream.
Figures from Nepal and China put the total number of missing close to 3,000, with 691 bodies recovered.