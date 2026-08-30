South Asia

Nepal warns rescue teams of rising flood waters

AFP
Kathmandu, Nepal
TOPSHOT - A disaster rescue personnel looks on at the site of damaged buildings in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026. Devastating floods near the border with China this week have killed at least 675 people in Nepal, the Himalayan nation's disaster authority said on August 29. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)AFP

Nepal warned Sunday of rising flood waters and urged rescue teams to exercise caution, as efforts to retrieve victims from areas devastated by a deadly torrent of icy debris and water entered a fifth day.

“We have received information that the flood flow in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa has increased further,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)said in a warning issued at 7:20 am (0135 GMT).

Army personnel carry an injured man during a rescue operation in the aftermath of flash floods, at Trishuli camp in Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026. Nearly 3,000 people were still missing on August 29 and 633 confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border.
AFP

“Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations, those in riverside areas, and everyone else in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan are requested to exercise caution.”

The US Geological Survey said the disaster on Wednesday morning on the China-Nepal border was caused by a glacial collapse, sending a wall of water and debris downstream.

Figures from Nepal and China put the total number of missing close to 3,000, with 691 bodies recovered.

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