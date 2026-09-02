Nepal’s young PM faces gravest test after flood catastrophe

Nepal’s rapper-turned-prime minister swept to power six months ago promising reform, but his young government now faces its gravest test after a glacial collapse unleashed catastrophe, analysts say.

A huge wave of freezing water and debris killed more than 1,000 people and left nearly 4,500 missing, with Kathmandu warning reconstruction costs could run into the “billions of dollars”.

The Himalayan nation has limited resources to confront destruction on such a scale, and the disaster is stark warning of the dangerous fragility of its mountain environment in a rapidly heating world.

But the August 26 disaster also came just ahead of the anniversary of last year’s September 8-9 youth-driven anti-corruption protests that toppled the previous government.